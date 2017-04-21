41717
41400

Penticton  

Massive RV show opens

- | Story: 195155

The B.C. Interior RV Show opened at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday.

Running all weekend, the show hosts more than 35 exhibitors and upwards of 10 RV dealerships, taking over all 80,000 square feet of indoor convention space.

“It allows people that love the RV industry, or maybe don’t know anything about it, to explore the industry,” said RV Show Society coordinator Barb Sheppard.

It is the sixth year for the show, which has attracted more than 10,000 people in it’s last five editions, according to Sheppard.

South Okanagan Events Centre manager Dean Clark called it the biggest event of the year for them, and the only one that takes up all four buildings on the property.

“We are very excited to have it each and every year,” he said “The people that put together the SOEC, one of their big mandates was to have a complex-wide event. So it checks the box for us, and is something we look forward to each year.”

Admission to the event is $5 cash, which is donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

A full schedule for the weekend can be found online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

BC NDP Party
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3041314
1152 Sunview Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
41274




Send us your News Tips!


40525


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Melon
Melon Penticton SPCA >


38949


TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017

Galleries
We’re going full circle with this weeks best gifs!   Robotic Loop untitled Toss me a cold one For Sale: smashing deal...
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A sense of urgency is necessary for this gallery.   Hope it...
Unstoppable dog escapes animal hospital opening multiple doors with his snout
Must Watch
General, a Great Pyrenees, was later reunited with his family.
Ronda Rousey engaged
Showbiz
UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is engaged. The Furious 7
Millennial hoarders
Must Watch
A new generation of hoarders has emergedand they’re...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710