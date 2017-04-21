Massive RV show opens

The B.C. Interior RV Show opened at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday.

Running all weekend, the show hosts more than 35 exhibitors and upwards of 10 RV dealerships, taking over all 80,000 square feet of indoor convention space.

“It allows people that love the RV industry, or maybe don’t know anything about it, to explore the industry,” said RV Show Society coordinator Barb Sheppard.

It is the sixth year for the show, which has attracted more than 10,000 people in it’s last five editions, according to Sheppard.

South Okanagan Events Centre manager Dean Clark called it the biggest event of the year for them, and the only one that takes up all four buildings on the property.

“We are very excited to have it each and every year,” he said “The people that put together the SOEC, one of their big mandates was to have a complex-wide event. So it checks the box for us, and is something we look forward to each year.”

Admission to the event is $5 cash, which is donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

A full schedule for the weekend can be found online.