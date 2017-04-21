41697
Penticton  

Possible drowning

Details are scarce, but there has been a possible drowning in the South Okanagan.

Witnesses who were fishing at Yellow Lake, beside Highway 3A west of Kaleden, heard loud screaming at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday. As they went to investigate, a motorhome pulled over off the highway, followed by RCMP.

Other boaters on the lake stated that emergency crews had pulled one person from the lake, who they were trying to resuscitate, and were searching for another. An overturned boat was also spotted. 

The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they were called to Yellow Lake, but declined to comment any further, directing questions to the RCMP.

Castanet News reached out the RCMP for comment late Friday afternoon, but did not receive a response.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

