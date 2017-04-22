Drowning at Yellow Lake

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE SAT 12:00 p.m.

Castanet News is learning new details about a drowning on Yellow Lake Friday afternoon.

Byron Robar said he was fishing with his son-in-law at about 1 p.m. when they heard someone screaming for help.

“So we went down the lake, located him, and he was in bad shape,” he said. “We got him ashore, he was suffering from shock, hypothermia, you name it, he wouldn’t have lasted very much longer.”

While Robar and his son-in-law were pulling the man to shore, they dialed 911. Once off the lake, the man that they rescued told them that there was another person still out there.

“So I went back out, and there was stuff floating around the lake,” he said, referring to fishing gear and an upturned boat.

“I came back, and noticed there was something blue at the front of the boat, and there was a life jacket, but he was under water, so I took a hold of him and towed him into shore,” he said. By that time, emergency crews had arrived.

Robar and his son-in-law went out and towed the overturned boat to shore, and left shortly afterwards. But it appears they were too late to save the second man.

“The life jacket was out of the water, but he was totally in the water, he was long gone,” he said, adding that second man would have likely drowned if they did not hear his screams and rescue him.

Castanet News has reached out to the RCMP for confirmation, but has not received comment at this point.

ORIGINAL FRI 5:30 p.m.

Details are scarce, but there has been a possible drowning in the South Okanagan.

Witnesses who were fishing at Yellow Lake, beside Highway 3A west of Kaleden, heard loud screaming at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday. As they went to investigate, a motorhome pulled over off the highway, followed by RCMP.

Other boaters on the lake stated that emergency crews had pulled one person from the lake, who they were trying to resuscitate, and were searching for another. An overturned boat was also spotted.

The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to Yellow Lake, but declined to comment any further, directing questions to the RCMP.

Castanet News reached out the RCMP for comment late Friday afternoon, but did not receive a response.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.