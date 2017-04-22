41463
Work on BMX track coming

Construction of a BMX track adjacent to Munson Mountain Park is scheduled to start during the first week of May.

Contractors will be onsite and working with an expert from the American Bicycle Association with experience designing tracks across North America.

“We are very excited to commence construction of the new facility. Thanks to the support of the public, our many sponsors, and the City of Penticton, our dream of constructing a first class BMX track will become a reality this summer,” said Andrew Bayston, president of the Penticton BMX Club.

The club has been a strong proponent of the new facility, but it has met with some opposition from people who live in the area and other residents.

Bayston estimates there are approximately 75 members in the Penticton club ranging in age from 18 months to 67 years.

Clubs from Kelowna and Vernon have also expressed interest in making the trip south each week to the new  facility.

The club has been working with the city towards the relocation of their existing BMX track located at Lions Park adjacent to Warren as far back as 2010.

