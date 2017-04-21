Truck soars off KVR trail

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A pickup truck, driving on the KVR trail north of Penticton, lost control and went down an embankment, smashing through a garage and into a parked vehicle on Friday afternoon, according to witnesses.

Bob Harvey, a local resident, said he was walking his dog at about 3:15 p.m. when he saw the vehicle hit a rut and go down the bank, leaving a path of destruction.

He said the driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to hospital and two passengers ran away on foot.

"It scared the hell out of me," he said. "But we are all OK."

Fire, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance all responded to the scene. The visibly distressed homeowner was also at the location.

That section of the KVR trail is still private property, so it’s unclear if the truck was permitted to be on the path. However, local residents and a worker at the nearby golf course confirmed it’s not usual to see someone using it as a roadway.

Castanet News will post more information as it becomes available.