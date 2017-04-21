41697
37404

Penticton  

Warrant issued in shooting

- | Story: 195134

The Oliver RCMP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man they believe responsible for a shooting in Oliver on Wednesday.

Afshin Maleki Ighani, 45, is facing attempted murder and firearms charges in connection to a shooting that took place during the early evening of April 19, in the area of Station Street. The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to investigators. The adult male suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound as a result of the encounter.

Ighani is described as;

  • Non-white male 45 yrs old
  • 175cm 5’9
  • 75kg 166lbs
  • Bald
  • Brown eyes

The Oliver RCMP ask that anyone seeing Afshin Maleki Ighani to immediately call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

39877
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3038588
14-98 Okanagan Ave E Penticton
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$3,500
more details
40625




Send us your News Tips!


38949


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Melon
Melon Penticton SPCA >


39732


TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017

Galleries
We’re going full circle with this weeks best gifs!   Robotic Loop untitled Toss me a cold one For Sale: smashing deal...
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A sense of urgency is necessary for this gallery.   Hope it...
Unstoppable dog escapes animal hospital opening multiple doors with his snout
Must Watch
General, a Great Pyrenees, was later reunited with his family.
Ronda Rousey engaged
Showbiz
UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is engaged. The Furious 7
Millennial hoarders
Must Watch
A new generation of hoarders has emergedand they’re...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40008