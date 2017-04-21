Warrant issued in shooting

Photo: RCMP

The Oliver RCMP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man they believe responsible for a shooting in Oliver on Wednesday.

Afshin Maleki Ighani, 45, is facing attempted murder and firearms charges in connection to a shooting that took place during the early evening of April 19, in the area of Station Street. The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to investigators. The adult male suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound as a result of the encounter.

Ighani is described as;

Non-white male 45 yrs old

175cm 5’9

75kg 166lbs

Bald

Brown eyes

The Oliver RCMP ask that anyone seeing Afshin Maleki Ighani to immediately call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.