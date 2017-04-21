41299
Penticton  

Parkway motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital after leaving the roadway and crashing in Penticton on Friday afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident took place between the Warren and Green Ave. intersections on the Channel Parkway around 3:00 p.m. A single male driver was transported to hospital in ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

Traffic was slowed while the accident scene was cleared, but is flowing now. 

Castanet News will post more information as it become available.

with files from Deborah Pfeiffer 

