Penticton  

Crash victim dies

The victim in a motorcycle crash in Summerland last weekend passed away in hospital Wednesday night.

A 47-year-old Summerland man was rushed to hospital following the single vehicle incident near the intersection of Highway 97 and Bentley Road, around 3:40 p.m. on April 16.

The RCMP mistakenly reported his death on Tuesday, but at that point he was still in the intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital.

"RCMP Victim Assistance workers are also continuing to provide support for the family impacted by the man’s death," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release on Friday.

Preliminary investigation findings indicate speed was a factor in the crash. 

