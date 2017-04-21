Big plans for old cannery

Photo: Google Maps

New life may soon be coming to the old cannery building in Summerland.

The property’s current owners, Summy Holdings, will be before council on Monday for a demolition permit for the condemned structure on Lakeshore Drive South, next to the hatchery.

The original building on the same property, on the water, will be staying intact, with plans for a community centre and multi-purpose venue on the horizon.

Summy Holdings is asking council to waive tipping and demolition fees related to the teardown of the derelict structure, but will likely be presented with a different offer on Monday.

The Summerland Community Charter prohibits the district from directly supporting business, and is legally not allowed to waive the fees. However, council has the option of entering a partnership agreement, where the two parties could have an exchange of services.

Summy Holdings President, Jackson Friesen says if all goes to plan with the demolition, they could start renovations on the historic cannery building in the winter of next year. He hopes the property would become a community centre of sorts for Lower Town, with the ability to host events, farmers markets and more.

The footprint of the condemned building would likely be used for parking for the facility.