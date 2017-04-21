Photo: Contributed

An event focused on educating consumers on ways to protect themselves from becoming victim to fraud is taking place in Penticton this weekend.

The public is invited to bring personal documents for on-site shredding, Saturday, at Penticton's Backstreet Boulevard, beside Guerard's Fine Furniture.

“Identity theft is an all too common type of financial fraud," said Kate Pederson, member services advisor with Valley First's Penticton Main Branch. "Fraudsters can use your information to apply for loans, credit cards and even mortgages in your name, which is why shredding personal documents is an absolute must.”

“Shred it and Forget it” will feature free shredding services with a cash or non-perishable food donation to support the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We're thrilled to once again work with Valley First to bring this important event to the Penticton community," said Lynn Allin, executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit also plans to attend to help spread the message of fraud awareness and prevention. The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.