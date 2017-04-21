400 blood donations

40378
A Penticton man donated his blood for the 400th time on Thursday.

George Hart visited the blood clinic at the Seniors Centre and was greeted by a small celebration in his honour.

Originally from Sudbury Ontario, Hart said he originally started donating blood while he was working as an underground miner, lured by the promise of getting off work and back to the surface three hours early.

“I gave blood and thought ‘Well this isn’t too bad,’ so for about five years I did just to get up to the surface,” he said with a laugh.

After his 100th donation, Hart realized how much good he was able to do with a simple act and kept on going.

Gayle Voyer with Canadian Blood Services said 400 donations from a single person is a rare feat.

“It doesn’t happen often so we need to celebrate it because they have committed to our organization for a number of years.”

Hart has some simple advice for anyone considering donating blood, who may feel nervous.

“There is nothing to it man, you always have a pretty woman putting something in your arm,” he laughed. “And they comfort you and make you feel like you are somebody.”

Information on the next open blood clinic in Penticton can be found online.

