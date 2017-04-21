New roof for city yards

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has had its first budget amendment for 2017 – a $140,000 replacement of the roof on the city yards building's mechanics garage.

Staff told council on Tuesday it was hoped that the roof would hold out for at least another year before requiring repair or replacement, but it was ultimately decided that the work would be required imminently.

Among the issues, water has been pooling in areas of the roof, notably away from the drains, and degrading or failing roof felts and membranes.

Overall, however, the city yards building has a condition rating of 66 per cent, which is considered to be good, according to a staff report from facilities manager Bregje Kozak.

With another leak opening up in February, Kozak noted that the city did have an alternative to replacing the roof outright.

"Repairing the roof would be extensive, costing in the range of approximately $20,000, and may provide limited protection against further leaks," Kozak's report said. "Ongoing repairs are a temporary solution that can become costly, and would not extend the service life of the roof."

That option, however, didn't appeal to council, which voted unanimously in favour of replacing the roof.

“I think if we went with the alternate recommendation, we’re just throwing money away," said Coun. Max Picton.