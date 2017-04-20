41677
38367

Penticton  

Small crowd for 4/20

- | Story: 195039

A small crowd of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Penticton's Gyro Park on Thursday to celebrate the high holiday known as 4/20.

Although it was a much smaller gathering than those in other cities around the world, residents in attendance were passionate about their right to smoke cannabis.

"I've been smoking pot my whole life and it hasn't hurt me," said a woman named Rose from Penticton. "And I am looking forward to legalization. I knew a lot of people back in the 1970s that actually did jail time for a quarter ounce. It's finally time for it to be legal, plus Trudeau has been promising it."

Every year, cannabis users, worldwide, celebrate 4/20 by smoking marijuana in unison at 4:20 p.m. The origins of the 420 number remains inconclusive, with myths linking it to a California state penal or police code for marijuana infractions, while others believe it originated with a group of students in 1970’s California.

In Penticton, Gyro Park serves as the location for the cannabis community to come together. Among those gathered were old hippies, medical marijuana patients, and a sprinkling of young people.

Jared, a city resident, said he was there to partake in the day for a simple reason, “it's an opportunity to be with friends and share a joint.”

A Penticton resident, who described himself as an old guy, said he was participating because he believes in freedom of expression.

"I know darn well it is better for me than whisky," he said. "That's an absolute no brainer."

Many in the group smoking by the bandshell said they were medical marijuana patients.

Bill, also from Penticton, said he was there because he has been smoking since he was 20 and it has become a part of his life, every day.

"It controls a lot of pain for me and it makes life easier when you've got pain every day 24/7," he said. "I use it not only for pleasure but for a purpose."

While Deb of Penticton said it was honestly the only relief from pain she could get every day.

"Every time I see a doctor they say take Tylenol Extra Strength, but I'm in pain 24 hours a day, seven days a week and marijuana is the only thing that works for me,” adding that anything that brings people together “is a good thing.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3041244
9-625 Boynton Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$459,900
more details
39730




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Polar
Polar Penticton SPCA >


38949


Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at

Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot. Though we sometimes catch them doing the strangest and stupidest...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...
This is the strangest convertible rooftop we’ve ever seen
Must Watch
Honda CRX del Sols come equipped with a “transtop”
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260
39499