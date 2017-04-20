Small crowd for 4/20

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A small crowd of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Penticton's Gyro Park on Thursday to celebrate the high holiday known as 4/20.

Although it was a much smaller gathering than those in other cities around the world, residents in attendance were passionate about their right to smoke cannabis.

"I've been smoking pot my whole life and it hasn't hurt me," said a woman named Rose from Penticton. "And I am looking forward to legalization. I knew a lot of people back in the 1970s that actually did jail time for a quarter ounce. It's finally time for it to be legal, plus Trudeau has been promising it."

Every year, cannabis users, worldwide, celebrate 4/20 by smoking marijuana in unison at 4:20 p.m. The origins of the 420 number remains inconclusive, with myths linking it to a California state penal or police code for marijuana infractions, while others believe it originated with a group of students in 1970’s California.

In Penticton, Gyro Park serves as the location for the cannabis community to come together. Among those gathered were old hippies, medical marijuana patients, and a sprinkling of young people.

Jared, a city resident, said he was there to partake in the day for a simple reason, “it's an opportunity to be with friends and share a joint.”

A Penticton resident, who described himself as an old guy, said he was participating because he believes in freedom of expression.

"I know darn well it is better for me than whisky," he said. "That's an absolute no brainer."

Many in the group smoking by the bandshell said they were medical marijuana patients.

Bill, also from Penticton, said he was there because he has been smoking since he was 20 and it has become a part of his life, every day.

"It controls a lot of pain for me and it makes life easier when you've got pain every day 24/7," he said. "I use it not only for pleasure but for a purpose."

While Deb of Penticton said it was honestly the only relief from pain she could get every day.

"Every time I see a doctor they say take Tylenol Extra Strength, but I'm in pain 24 hours a day, seven days a week and marijuana is the only thing that works for me,” adding that anything that brings people together “is a good thing.”