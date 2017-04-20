Trouble on quiet street

Photo: Dustin Godfrey A window has been knocked out on one of the windows in the house in question.

In a quiet Oliver neighbourhood, Wednesday night’s heavy police presence came as quite a shock for neighbours. What wasn’t a shock was the house it appears to have involved.

Most neighbours who spoke to Castanet characterized Tulameen St. as a quiet, idyllic neighbourhood, but one house is on everyone's radar, with neighbours reporting loud cars burning out on the street and raised voices.

That house was the centre of a police lockdown of Tulameen St. Wednesday night, where nearly a dozen police cars, marked and unmarked, had most of the road cordoned off from about 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. until around 3 a.m.

It was at that time that Gaye Carter, who lives across the street, says she heard loud bangs, but it’s still unclear what the source of that sound was.

While police were focused on a motorhome at the property, a window was knocked out in the house’s basement. On Wednesday morning a worker said a gas canister or something like it may have been thrown inside the house through that window.

But the man who lives in the house, according to Carter, is most often polite to his neighbours. Carter described the man, whom Castanet won’t identify at this time, as polite but troubled.

“The odd thing goes on across the road there, that sometimes is interesting,” Carter said.

“We all grew up here, so we’re family friends. None of us are worried about our parents living across from him,” added Carter’s daughter Rhonda Bruce. “He’s always been very polite to us, and very good to mom and dad.”

Another neighbour down the street said he “couldn’t believe” that the incident happened on his street, but said there was little surprise about which house it came from.

“You see the burnout marks in front of the house, right?” said the neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous. “He’s the only guy in the block that everybody’s worried about, then all of a sudden people show up with guns pointed at his house.”

On the other hand, Carter points to an award the man in the house received from the Governor General in 1995 for running into a burning house to save its residents, a fact Castanet has confirmed through the federal government’s website.

Police have not confirmed that it was the resident of the home that they were searching for.

Neighbours who were watching the commotion from balconies and the street say they were told by police to either hide in a basement or leave the neighbourhood for the night.

Carter and her husband Dall, who has mobility issues, say they hid in their upstairs bedroom, which was in the back corner of the house, while a police officer, with their permission, set up camp in their living room bay window.

But no one who spoke to Castanet said there was anything frightening about the incident, each saying they felt comfortable that the police had the situation locked down.

“I certainly felt very safe,” Carter said. “The kids said, ‘The police are in the house?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve never felt more safe.’”

Keith Gideon who lives down the street says the evacuation notices stopped short of his house, but he had a sense of humour about the incident.

“I wasn’t too worried; we were all waiting for some action,” Gideon said with a laugh. “We’ve been short on RCMP officers…. So, we had more RCMP officers, at least, in town.”

Police released some information Thursday morning, indicating that the incident was spurred by a shooting earlier on Wednesday. When police did enter the motorhome in question, the male suspect was not found.

That man is still on the loose, with police calling for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to call the South Okanagan RCMP. No details have been provided on the identity of the suspect.