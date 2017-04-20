Mystery burglar sought

Photo: RCMP

The Osoyoos RCMP is turning to the public for help in identifying a man involved in the break and enter at a gas station on April 15.

Police were called to the Nk’Mip Corner Petro Canada in Osoyoos at 3:44 a.m. A lone male suspect was spotted on surveillance footage, who is also believed to be responsible for other break and enters throughout the South Okanagan.

The man was last seen driving a stolen black 2009 Ford Escape, with stolen licence plates 780GWF. Investigators believe the suspect could be travelling to Calgary, Alberta.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 and quote file 2017-1633