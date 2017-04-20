Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program, a partnership of 50 groups working towards biodiversity conservation, is reminding the public of recent changes in the Oliver Mountain area for off-road vehicle riders.

A motorized vehicle closure has been established on top of the existing wildlife management areas to protect sensitive ecosystems and species-at-risk in the area and boundary markers are in place.

Users of the recreation site are reminded to stay on the existing trails.

Construction of new trails and other environmental damage on is against the law

The public is asked to report violations to 1-877-952-RAPP (7277) or #7277 from a cell phone.