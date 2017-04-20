Speedway opening Sunday

Photo: Penticton Speedway / Ron Kosma

The Penticton Speedway will open the racing season this Sunday.

Hornets, street stocks and crowd-favourite hit-to-pass racing will run starting at 2 p.m. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

“We are looking like we are going have a busy year,” said Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes. “I feel good about everything that’s happening at the track right now, we’ve got good spectator and participant base.”

Aantjes says this season will see 16 stock car, 11 drift car, and several hit-to-pass and destruction events. Go-karts and the Okanagan Racing Experience is returning, as is bull-riding later this summer.

A new addition to the Speedway grounds for this season will be flush washrooms.

“For the last 15 years we’ve had porta-potties up there… which wasn’t that great, but it was our only option,” Aantjes said, adding that the new facilities will make life “a whole lot better” for attendees.

More details on opening day and the 2017 racing schedule can be found on the Speedway's website.