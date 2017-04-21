Risking absurdity in art

Photo: Photography by CHALS

A curated cabaret series highlighting local artists working in experimental music and performance art will take place at the Penticton Art Gallery on Friday.

Organizers describe the event, Soiree Expérimentale, as a place to workshop projects that bend genres, risk absurdity and explore new concepts, methods or techniques.

"Soirée Expérimentale is a unique event for the South Okanagan based on the DIY and punk cabarets of Montreal," said organizer Petra Holler. "It provides a stage for projects that are unclassifiable or underrepresented, allowing the artists to expand their creative processes. Spectators will be treated to a varied sampling of performances that will stimulate, inspire and recollect the childlike processes of play and magic."

The first edition featured local musicians from Penticton, Naramata and Keremeos.

This time around there is an almost entirely new set of artists, coming from Penticton, Salmo, Montréal and Toronto.

The performers include the following:

Levi and Leroi Bent - Traditional Okanagan dancers

Drolet and Lines - music

Liana the Ghost - music

Lisa Hall - poetry

M. Luzod - music

Weg Webster - theatre

Tavis Weir - storytelling

Doors open at the gallery at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.