41607
38274

Penticton  

Oversight for arts funds

- | Story: 194999

Dustin Godfrey

Penticton’s Mayor Andrew Jakubeit says following the failure of the PenMar Theatre reboot, the major lesson for the city is greater oversight on arts investments.

Over the summer, city staff will be introducing a tool to determine how best to invest in the arts, taking into account things like risk and whether the investment is a one-off grant or continued investment over years.

While councillors are quick to point to several success stories of events and arts initiatives city hall has invested in, the PenMar stands out as what appeared to be a good investment but eventually turned bad.

“Typically in the past if something gets approved, there’s a resolution, and our accounting office will sign off a check, or provide the in-kind, and off the society or group goes,” Jakubeit said on this week’s Mayor’s Minute. “If there’s a bit more oversight, maybe it mitigates the risk.”

Jakubeit invoked the old adage that “hindsight is always 20/20” on the topic, noting that the project had a great deal of community support all the way through, and the process appeared to be going smoothly.

“You could have said, ‘Well why didn’t you wait until the theatre’s reconfigured or rebuilt, and then get the projector, then get the seats,’” Jakubeit said. “I think the seats, they found a deal, and so they wanted to jump on that deal.”

Those seats were going for under $100 at the time, when seats usually cost two or three times more than that, according to Jakubeit.

“That’s sort of sometimes the rub of in terms of jumping on early,” he said. “You just sort of look back and look at what we can do differently.”

That, he said, should be some level of more oversight than before, but only to a reasonable level.

“We don’t want to sit there and micromanage things either, but I think if you’re going to get funding from the city, then you need to expect a little bit of oversight,” Jakubeit said.

“That’s something we need to do a bit more diligently, I think, in the future.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3008507
313-778 Rutland Road North
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$284,900
more details
40301




Send us your News Tips!


39732


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Polar
Polar Penticton SPCA >


39613


Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at

Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot. Though we sometimes catch them doing the strangest and stupidest...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...
This is the strangest convertible rooftop we’ve ever seen
Must Watch
Honda CRX del Sols come equipped with a “transtop”
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39676