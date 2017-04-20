RV show opens Friday

40744
The sixth annual B.C. Interior RV show runs this weekend on the South Okanagan Events Centre campus April 21 to 23.

More than 40 exhibitors will fill 80,000 square feet of indoor space, plus the parking lots, promoting and selling anything and everything related to the RV lifestyle.

More than 10,000 people have attended the RV show over the past five years.

Weekend wristbands will be sold on-site, cash only for $5, with proceeds being donated to the Salvation Army Community Food Bank. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item.

A number of education sessions will also be held over the three-day event on topics such as trailer suspension, propane safety and getting off the grid. A full schedule for the weekend can be found online.

41263


