Penticton  

Writer to teach high school

Students at Penticton’s Princess Margaret Secondary will have the chance to learn from a professional writer next week.

Alex Leslie will be visiting the school between April 24 and 28, offering classes and readings, as a part of the Vancouver Writers Fest-in-Residence program.

Leslie is a cross-genre writer whose most recent work of poetry, The things I heard about you, was shortlisted for the Robert Kroetsch Award for innovative poetry. Her other work includes a collection of short stories, People Who Disappear. She is also recipient of the 2015 Dayne Ogilvie Award from the Writers’ Trust of Canada.

She will teach two Grade 12 literature classes each day, guiding youth through creating a piece of writing. Leslie will also support students in setting up a writing circle or workshop with friends to continue their writing practice after the residency is complete.

“I hope to inspire students to try new writing techniques, and hope their confidence in their ability to describe and represent their lives will grow as a result. I’m very honoured to be selected to be Writer-in-Residence this year,” said Leslie.

