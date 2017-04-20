It's roller derby time

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The roller derby season opens this weekend in Penticton.

Spring Smackdown, the opening night for the Penticton Pistoleras 2017 season runs Saturday at the Penticton Curling Club.

"It's a super unique sport and it's great family entertainment," said member Kim Wall. "And for the first time we have enough members to make it a 100 per cent Penticton roster."

The Pistoleras will be taking on the Kootenay Coalition, a mash-up of players from the Nelson Killjoys and Rossland-Trail Roller Girls.

This is the fifth season the Pistoleras have been bringing roller derby to the South Okanagan. The team is made up of women of all shapes and ages from different walks of life, who practice twice a week.

Cash only pre-sale tickets are available in Penticton at LockWorks Inc, 1256 Main St., and in Summerland at Beauty Box Studio Inc., 9322 Jubilee Road E., for $10. The price is $12 at the door on bout night. Children 10 and under are free.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the whistle at 7 p.m.

For more information on local roller derby, check out www.sorda.ca.