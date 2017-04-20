41697
41222

Penticton  

It's roller derby time

- | Story: 194964

The roller derby season opens this weekend in Penticton.

Spring Smackdown, the opening night for the Penticton Pistoleras 2017 season runs Saturday at the Penticton Curling Club.

"It's a super unique sport and it's great family entertainment," said member Kim Wall. "And for the first time we have enough members to make it a 100 per cent Penticton roster."

The Pistoleras will be taking on the Kootenay Coalition, a mash-up of players from the Nelson Killjoys and Rossland-Trail Roller Girls.

This is the fifth season the Pistoleras have been bringing roller derby to the South Okanagan. The team is made up of women of all shapes and ages from different walks of life, who practice twice a week.

Cash only pre-sale tickets are available in Penticton at LockWorks Inc, 1256 Main St., and in Summerland at Beauty Box Studio Inc., 9322 Jubilee Road E., for $10. The price is $12 at the door on bout night. Children 10 and under are free.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the whistle at 7 p.m.

For more information on local roller derby, check out www.sorda.ca.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40735
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2965456
975 Academy Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$419,900
more details
41500




Send us your News Tips!


40023


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Polar
Polar Penticton SPCA >


41318


Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at

Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot. Though we sometimes catch them doing the strangest and stupidest...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...
This is the strangest convertible rooftop we’ve ever seen
Must Watch
Honda CRX del Sols come equipped with a “transtop”
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39676