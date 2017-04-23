Giant yard sale coming

Photo: Contributed

There are not many communities where life is put on hold for half a day so that visitors can attend a giant yard sale.

For the past six years on the last Saturday of April, 10 per cent of the homes in Naramata have participated in the annual community yard sale.

“It’s a really fun day with a super festive atmosphere,” said coordinator Craig Henderson. “I estimate that a couple of thousand visitors come to shop. Most of the year we are a sleepy little scenic village, but on yard sale day it’s not uncommon to have gridlock on our main road. Our homeowners get rid of lots of stuff and our community groups raise thousands of dollars.”

Besides the 60 residential sales, many community groups find ways to benefit.

The school gymnasium becomes a giant used clothing boutique where browsers can fill a shopping bag for $5, with proceeds going to the Naramata Elementary PAC.

People can drop off bags of donations to 920 Ellis Ave. in Naramata or contact Yanti at [email protected] , a local musician and resident, for pick up.

After the sale is finished at 2 p.m., The Discovery House Men's shelter, SOWINS and SOVAS are invited to collect all the clothes they want for free.The rest is donated to Value Village.

The Old Age Pensioners’ Club will grill and serve 500 hot dogs.

Rev. Sandra Stickney dons an apron and whips up her famous cinnamon sticky buns as a fundraiser for Naramata Community Church.

Visitors are invited to take part in a photo-op with the two colourful peacocks wandering about the village.

The yard sale is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29.