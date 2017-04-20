Police seeking shooter

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.

The Oliver RCMP has confirmed they are investigating a shooting.

The shooting was reported to police at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday after the victim arrived at hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Investigators determined the incident occurred earlier that evening in the area of Station Street in Oliver and that the suspect and victim knew each other.

In an attempt to locate the suspect, the Oliver RCMP descended on a motorhome on Tulameen Street, where they set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby homes.

“The possibility existed that the suspect may have been in a motorhome on the property and given that he was known to be armed, additional resources from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team were called in to assist,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release.

After entering the motorhome, the male suspect was not located. Police are continuing their search for the suspect.

The Oliver RCMP is asking anyone with information as to the current whereabouts of the suspect and would like to speak to any witnesses who may observed anything suspicious in the area of Station Street early Wednesday evening.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

South Okanagan RCMP remain tight-lipped about an armed standoff in Oliver Wednesday night.

Neighbours on Tulameen Street told Castanet News that some of the homes near the incident were evacuated. Police reportedly had a motorhome surrounded, and were ready with a spike belt should the vehicle attempt an escape.

One neighbour saw an ambulance speed away from the scene with a police escort. It is believed the standoff was related to a shooting, but that has not been confirmed by police

Many police left the area around 10:30 p.m., but officers at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. confirmed they were still monitoring a man in a vehicle. Police completely left the area around 3:20 a.m., according to neighbours.

Police originally responded to the scene at about 7:30 p.m.

Castanet will post more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 1:40 a.m.

Quiet conversation could be heard from police officers camped out on Tulameen St. in Oliver Wednesday night, where police vehicles blocked off the majority of the road between Kettle Ave. and Skagit Ave.

The South Okanagan RCMP was in a standoff with an armed man, which looked ready to continue through the early hours of the morning.

It's believed the standoff is related to a shooting, but that hasn't been confirmed by RCMP at this time.

Several police vehicles sat on Tulameen St., while heavily armed police kept guard of the area where a man in an unspecified vehicle officers were "watching" was holed up.

An officer described the man as a person "of interest," but didn't provide any further details.

Among the police, officers dressed in full camouflage and what appeared to be a canine unit were present at the scene.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 p.m.

South Okanagan RCMP are in a standoff with an armed man in Oliver.

Police, wearing tactical gear, converged on Tulameen Street around 7:30 p.m. and closed most of the street.

An officer at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. confirmed that they are dealing with a man with a gun. A different officer stated that the man is in a "vehicle" that they are watching, and that more information will be released on Thursday morning.

–with files from Colin Dacre