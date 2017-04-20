Police in armed standoff

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

UPDATE: 1:40 a.m.

Quiet conversation could be heard from police officers camped out on Tulameen St. in Oliver Wednesday night, where police vehicles blocked off the majority of the road between Kettle Ave. and Skagit Ave.

The South Okanagan RCMP was in a standoff with an armed man, which looked ready to continue through the early hours of the morning.

It's believed the standoff is related to a shooting, but that hasn't been confirmed by RCMP at this time.

Several police vehicles sat on Tulameen St., while heavily armed police kept guard of the area where a man in an unspecified vehicle officers were "watching" was holed up.

An officer described the man as a person "of interest," but didn't provide any further details.

Among the police, officers dressed in full camouflage and what appeared to be a canine unit were present at the scene.

Castanet will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 p.m.

South Okanagan RCMP are in a standoff with an armed man in Oliver.

Police, wearing tactical gear, converged on Tulameen Street around 7:30 p.m. and closed most of the street.

An officer at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. confirmed that they are dealing with a man with a gun. A different officer stated that the man is in a "vehicle" that they are watching, and that more information will be released on Thursday morning.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.

–with files from Colin Dacre