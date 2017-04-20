41299
Penticton  

Ready to crown top beard

The 2nd annual Okanagan Beard Festival is coming to a close this weekend.

After five rounds of judging at breweries and restaurants in Penticton, the final event will be held Monday, April 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Barking Parrot.

Fifty-six competitors have entered and are being judged on 13 categories including best, longest, thickest and most original beards and mustaches.

Tickets for the finale are $10 and are available at Okanoggin Barbershop. Partial proceeds will be donated to Penticton’s Discovery House. To date, the Okanagan Beard Festival has raised over $3,000 for Discovery House.

