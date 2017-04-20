Soaring over Skaha

“It’s like flying a motorcycle.”

A local man is offering up “discovery flights” in his gyrocopter, one of just two in Western Canada, out of the Penticton airport.

The unique flying machines have been rapidly gaining popularity in Europe, and Mark Humbke is hoping to give the Okanagan an introduction

“It’s a cross between a helicopter and an airplane,” explained Humbke. A rear-facing propellor provides forward thrust for the aircraft, while a top-mounted unpowered rotor spins in reaction to the forward air pressure, providing lift.

“It’s got lots of agility, and you can go into a valley,” and maneuver back out much easier and safer, according to Humbke.

After purchasing this latest model, Humbke flew the gyrocopter to Penticton all the way from Quebec over 12 days, clocking 30 hours of flight time.

But with several hundred hours in the cockpit, he has now been certified by Transport Canada as an instructor, and is providing people the opportunity to try their hand at the control stick before committing to full time lessons.

“I’ll take them, it’s custom tailored for whatever they want, anywhere from a half hour to two hours. I let them fly it if they want, because this has dual controls. It's quite an experience,” he said.

Discovery flights are available by appointment only, due to weather. Those interested can contact Humbke at 250-328-2328 or [email protected]