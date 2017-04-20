40378
38367

Penticton  

Soaring over Skaha

- | Story: 194929

“It’s like flying a motorcycle.”

A local man is offering up “discovery flights” in his gyrocopter, one of just two in Western Canada, out of the Penticton airport.

The unique flying machines have been rapidly gaining popularity in Europe, and Mark Humbke is hoping to give the Okanagan an introduction

“It’s a cross between a helicopter and an airplane,” explained Humbke. A rear-facing propellor provides forward thrust for the aircraft, while a top-mounted unpowered rotor spins in reaction to the forward air pressure, providing lift.

“It’s got lots of agility, and you can go into a valley,” and maneuver back out much easier and safer, according to Humbke.

After purchasing this latest model, Humbke flew the gyrocopter to Penticton all the way from Quebec over 12 days, clocking 30 hours of flight time.

But with several hundred hours in the cockpit, he has now been certified by Transport Canada as an instructor, and is providing people the opportunity to try their hand at the control stick before committing to full time lessons.

“I’ll take them, it’s custom tailored for whatever they want, anywhere from a half hour to two hours. I let them fly it if they want, because this has dual controls. It's quite an experience,” he said.

Discovery flights are available by appointment only, due to weather. Those interested can contact Humbke at 250-328-2328 or [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41274
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2996526
1374 McBride Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,000
more details
38398




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Polar
Polar Penticton SPCA >


40600


Best of Seven Fitness Girls – April 20, 2017

Galleries
So it’s time to start getting rid of our winter bods. A new fitness routine might be just what you need, as well as some...
Beagle plays the piano and sings the blues
Must Watch
You can hear the emotion in his voice. Such a touching...
Daily Dose – April 20, 2017
Daily Dose
A calm, cool, and collected Daily Dose awaits!
Daily Dose – April 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Like we mentioned before, everything is fine…
Serena Williams pregnant
Showbiz
Tennis ace Serena Williams is pregnant. The 35-year-old star took...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653