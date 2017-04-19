Ashton touts funding record

41614
As the provincial election progresses through its second week, the leaders and local candidates are working to keep the attention of voters that may feel inclined to tune out after the novelty of the election kickoff fades.

Locally, Penticton NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed held a news conference on Tuesday to champion the NDP’s community partnership fund, a $30M promise over three years for B.C. communities to fund capital projects for arts and culture, sports and social services.

Sayeed pointed to both the YES Project and Memorial Arena in Penticton as strong candidates for the funding.

But incumbent Liberal MLA Dan Ashton says the $30M commitment doesn’t really line up with what has already been taking place in Penticton and around B.C.

“We built a brand new swimming pool, Memorial Arena is on my target list,” Ashton said, going on to state he’s delivered $9M in grants to local partners in his first four-year term.

“If you take a look at what actually transpires in the province for community help from the province, I think it's phenomenal,” he added.

Ashton did admit that Penticton “lost out to Kelowna” on mental health funding, but claims he has been in talks with the Minister of Health, and Penticton is on the provinces radar, “I think we will be getting some good news in the future.”

“I just don’t think people realize how much money comes through gaming grants or specific infrastructure grants through the province,” Ashton said.

The election is May 9. 




