Britco layoffs not a trend

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Premier Christy Clark visits Britco in 2013.

A loss of jobs at the Britco manufacturing plant likely won't foreshadow any trends in one of the city's foremost industries, according to Penticton's chamber of commerce president.

The comments come after the vast majority of staff at the Britco facilities in Penticton were laid off in the company's efforts to build up a backlog of orders and restructure the production line to include single-family houses.

"Niche manufacturing is one of the pillars of our economic development strategy, so it's important," Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said. "We have several manufacturing companies, and there are ebbs and flows in their staff. We're respectful of private business to do what they need to do to restructure or remain viable and competitive."

Jakubeit says including building single-family housing in the plant's production line works well with the city's own needs at a time of a housing boom.

"If they can adjust to capture the modular home market, or the modular construction market, then that's a great transition, and hopefully that transpires here in Penticton," he said.

Penticton and District Chamber of Commerce board of directors president Neil Wyper says while Britco has taken a dip as a result of a slow oil market, the majority of the city's manufacturers are doing well, with some even hiring currently.

"I've heard of other businesses that are going all out and trying to expand and looking for workers, so hopefully it's just the fallout from the oil and gas problems," Wyper said. "With these other companies doing well, hopefully that's a good sign for these workers that are looking for somewhere else to go."

But that doesn't mean a decline in Britco, even if temporary, isn't a loss to the community, according to Wyper.

"Britco had been an important member of the chamber. It sponsored the business excellence awards in the past, and it had been an active participant in our community," Wyper said, noting that it has been a couple of years since Britco was more active in the chamber and the community.

"Hopefully they can find a different market that can help them get back to work here in town."

While often less visible, tucked away in an industrial corner of the city, Wyper reinforced the notion that manufacturing is "surprisingly important" to the city's economy.

Jakubeit says Britco reached out to him Wednesday morning and apologized for not reaching out on the matter earlier. During their conversation, Jakubeit says the company reiterated their intention to reboot, bringing back at least some of the jobs in the not-too-distant future.