Penticton  

Farmers' market returning

The Penticton Farmers’ Market is getting set to open for it’s 27th season this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street.

“We’re hoping that if we open the market, the spring-like weather will finally arrive. Our farmers have been eagerly watching the sky, waiting for warmer temperatures and sun,” says market manager Erin Trainer in a news release.

“Because of the long winter, most of the crops are behind this year. However, we do have a few vendors with greenhouses who will be bringing produce and bedding plants.”

Customers on opening day will also find organic eggs, fresh baking, wines and locally-roasted coffee for sale. The market will have about 140 vendors this year.

The changes to the 100 block of Main Street will see a different layout this season, according to Trainer.

“We had to do a lot of juggling, but overall, we’ve got a good plan. Some vendors are in new locations, and we're encouraging customers to ask for help at the information booth if they can’t find who they’re looking for.”

Last year, Penticton won best medium-sized farmers market in B.C.

On market day, the 100 block of Main will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Downtown Penticton Association’s community market on Front Street will open on May 6.

Report a Typo


