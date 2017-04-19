41299
41222

Penticton  

City hall honours watchdog

- | Story: 194865

“Many people might say they’re a council watchdog, but I don’t think anyone could live up to the lore of Miss Muriel Franck.”

Those were the words of Penticton’s Mayor Andrew Jakubeit as about 20 city staff and friends and family of Franck gathered to dedicate a bench to the woman who made it her business to hold council to account. In attendance was Cass Robinson, who was a close friend of Franck.

“As she became ill, people began to turn away from her and I turned the other way,” Robinson said, noting that the two became particularly close toward Franck's final years before her late-2015 just before her 98th birthday.

Despite being so active in the city as a municipal activist, Robinson says Franck never had a lot of close friends. However, with both Franck and Robinson being regular attendees of council meetings, the two got to know each other over dinner and city politics.

Franck’s eccentricity was well-known in the city, and, according to Robinson, was featured in The Vancouver Sun, The Province and as far out as The New York Times for being the woman who swam in the Okanagan Lake all 365 days of the year.

“She was doing a scientific study about how her body adjusted, how long it took her body to adjust to the very cold water,” Robinson said, adding that Franck meticulously recorded the temperature of the water, her temperature and the wind.

“Everybody who took pictures just thought how cute she was, all four-foot-ten of her. She tried to tell people at the beginning (why she did the experiment), and they just wouldn’t listen, so she stopped.”

Born in England, Franck came to Canada after the Second World War, and after marrying in Ontario, she and her husband drove to Vancouver. The couple lived in various spots around B.C., including Burnaby and a cabin in the bush near Nelson before coming to Penticton.

“This was Muriel’s place to stay forever,” Robinson said. “Muriel loved this city, and she cared, as we’ve heard, about every tree in this city. She cared about the sidewalks that weren’t maintained as they ought to be.”

Franck’s activism included an array of issues, including a pair of cottonwood trees at the Leir House deemed dangerous by the city arborist and set for the chopping block. Frank wasn’t about to let that happen, however, and chained herself to a nearby tree. She, then, ordered a friend to take that key far away from her.

“Twenty minutes later, the city workers came, and saw that she was chained to this tree, and the arborist came along and then the arborist went and looked at the other side of Leir House and said, ‘Well, these pine trees, they’re also kind of tall and dangerous.’”

With that, the city cut down the pine trees, with Franck helplessly chained to the cottonwoods nearby.

Jakubeit acknowledged the irony that, now, the city is honouring Franck with a bench carved out of the trunk of a maple tree. But, that aside, it may be fitting that the bench has a clear view of city hall.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details
40645




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Polar
Polar Penticton SPCA >


39732


Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas

Galleries
If you thought Elon Musk was smart, you haven’t met his alternate Twitter personality – Bored Elon Musk.
Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas (2)
Galleries
Bored Elon Musk may not be the CEO of any major corporation, but...
This Italian bank accepts wheels of parmesan cheese as collateral for loans
Must Watch
The bank uses a special cheese warehouse basically a cheese...
Katy Perry: ‘Therapy has changed my life’
Music
Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life. The...
Weird Wednesday – April 19, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is putting the fun back in funeral this week!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710