Penticton  

Tax increase grows

Two months after Penticton city council spent hours hacking spending down to accommodate a 4.36-per-cent hike to local property taxes, a revision from B.C. Assessment has bumped that up to 5.46 per cent.

That revision was made public at Tuesday’s council meeting, where council approved the new tax rate bylaw.

Legally bound to approve the annual tax bylaw by May 15, the city initially intended a 4.36 per cent increase on residential property taxes. But due to residential real estate values rising faster than business properties, the scales have been tipped, incurring a larger hike for residential properties.

“When there’s a little bit of imbalance between (tax) classes like that, the class that’s growing faster will absorb more of the change,” said revenue supervisor Amber Coates. “That being said, if you are not a property that had non-market change, you wouldn’t see the full amount of that change.”

For example, if a homeowner didn’t build a new garage or make substantial improvements elsewhere, that extra 1.1-percentage-point bump wouldn’t fully apply to that homeowner.

While the financial plan was adopted on Mar. 21, the B.C. Assessment revision didn’t come down for another 10 days.

Taking into account the new assessment, the average home, at a value of $368,202, will spend $1,595 this year on city taxes, an $82 hike over last year.

Altogether, including regional district taxes, that household will pay $1,800.

