41614
40401

Penticton  

Ride Don't Hide returning

- | Story: 194808

The Canadian Mental Health Association is dusting off its bikes for another Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser.

The fundraiser, billed as a way to bring mental health issues to the forefront, started in 2010 and this year’s event is expected to include as many as 10,000 cyclists Canada-wide.

The local CMHA chapter held a meeting on Tuesday to announce this year’s event, including 12, 24 and 36 kilometre rides along the KVR trails.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Andrew Jakubeit, CMHA South Okanagan executive director Leah Schulting and board member Jeremy McGoran spoke to the crowd, with a theme around the pervasive invisibility of mental health issues.

McGoran, a former radio personality, told the room about how he realized he struggled with mental health issues.

“Mental illness is something that I’ve struggled with my entire adult life, but I didn’t understand what I was dealing with until about two-and-a-half years ago. It wasn’t until I actually said anything,” McGoran said. “I was one of those people who just suffered in silence. I just thought I was really stressed out.”

Jakubeit lamented the difference of standards when it comes to visiting the doctor or dentist and visiting a mental health professional.

“It takes a lot of courage for someone to sort of stand up and talk about mental health,” Jakubeit said. “It has the same cache as going to the dentist or going to the doctor. Dealing with mental health or seeing a psychiatrist shouldn’t be a stigma.”

Jakubeit added that Penticton’s a fitting place for the event, with a strong cycling community and solid trails for cycling.

The bike ride will kick off at KVR Middle School on June 25 at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $45 for adults and youth, with a $15 discount for those who register by Apr. 30.

There will be coffee, water and muffins at the start of the race, with entertainment and a full barbecue held at the end.

Schulting says all of the money raised in Penticton will stay in the area for local mental health work.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3008630
Gorgeous Mountain Acreages
$189,900,249,900
more details
41225




Send us your News Tips!


39806


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mase
Mase Penticton SPCA >


39806


These people forgot to put safety first

Galleries
Remember folks, always put safety first. Or don’t. What do we know, we’re just a website.
These people forgot to put safety first (2)
Galleries
It’d be best to destroy the evidence before filing that...
You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball
Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39676