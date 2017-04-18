Ride Don't Hide returning

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

The Canadian Mental Health Association is dusting off its bikes for another Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser.

The fundraiser, billed as a way to bring mental health issues to the forefront, started in 2010 and this year’s event is expected to include as many as 10,000 cyclists Canada-wide.

The local CMHA chapter held a meeting on Tuesday to announce this year’s event, including 12, 24 and 36 kilometre rides along the KVR trails.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Andrew Jakubeit, CMHA South Okanagan executive director Leah Schulting and board member Jeremy McGoran spoke to the crowd, with a theme around the pervasive invisibility of mental health issues.

McGoran, a former radio personality, told the room about how he realized he struggled with mental health issues.

“Mental illness is something that I’ve struggled with my entire adult life, but I didn’t understand what I was dealing with until about two-and-a-half years ago. It wasn’t until I actually said anything,” McGoran said. “I was one of those people who just suffered in silence. I just thought I was really stressed out.”

Jakubeit lamented the difference of standards when it comes to visiting the doctor or dentist and visiting a mental health professional.

“It takes a lot of courage for someone to sort of stand up and talk about mental health,” Jakubeit said. “It has the same cache as going to the dentist or going to the doctor. Dealing with mental health or seeing a psychiatrist shouldn’t be a stigma.”

Jakubeit added that Penticton’s a fitting place for the event, with a strong cycling community and solid trails for cycling.

The bike ride will kick off at KVR Middle School on June 25 at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $45 for adults and youth, with a $15 discount for those who register by Apr. 30.

There will be coffee, water and muffins at the start of the race, with entertainment and a full barbecue held at the end.

Schulting says all of the money raised in Penticton will stay in the area for local mental health work.