Motorcycle victim in ICU

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

The B.C. RCMP has retracted an earlier news release, which falsely stated a 47-year-old Summerland man died as a the result of a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

The release, which was proven to be false after multiple readers reached out to Castanet News, said that the victim of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Bentley Road in Summerland died after being rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

However, the man is actually alive and in ICU, which the RCMP confirmed after double checking on the man's condition, according to Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Moskaluk said he is happy to deliver the news that the man is alive, but regrets the confusion created by the initial release.

Castanet News has deleted our initial story, and attached the original RCMP news release below.

