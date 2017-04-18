41614
Penticton  

Local bursary opportunities

It’s that time of the year.

High school seniors across the South Okanagan are stressing about if and where they will attend post-secondary school after graduation. Many parents are stressing how they will pay for it all.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has $37,000 in bursaries up for grabs for local students this year in a wide range of fields.

“There are five different endowment funds that will be offering bursaries to local students,” said foundation executive director Aaron McRann. “These endowment funds have been created by local donors who believe in the value of education and its power to improve quality of life for an individual and their family. Each endowment fund has certain specifications about who they want their funds to be awarded to.”

Eligible students must have graduated from high-school within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen within the past five years.

The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts was established after the death of well-known community leader, Sharon Amos.  The Fund awards bursaries to students pursuing education in music and arts, preferably performing arts.  It has awarded $8,400 to local students since its creation in 2010.

The Dr. John & Kathy Scarfo Bursary Fund awards students who live an active and healthy lifestyle and who are pursuing education in an effort to improve life for themselves and their families. Last year, ten local students received $3,370 bursaries.

The South Okanagan Aboriginal Education Fund was established in 2013 by anonymous donors from the area. It has awarded $2,190 in the past three years to local Aboriginal students pursuing an education.

The Thea Haubrich Legacy Fund was created after the tragic death of Thea Haubrich in 2013.  Thea was a leading practitioner and promoter of Encaustic Art.  The endowment fund was established with the goal of providing ongoing financial support to artists, with a focus on encaustic art.  The Thea Haubrich Legacy Fund has awarded $700 in the past two years.

The Okanagan Fest-of-Ale Bursary Fund provides bursaries to students pursuing a 2nd year of post-secondary education in the brewing industry or intermediate level, accredited online courses in the brewing industry. Preference is given to those in financial need and will offer multiple awards with a minimum value of $500 each.

The Bench Market Bursary Fund provides bursaries to students pursuing a career in the food and beverage industry, preferably the culinary arts.  The bursary is open to young and adult students who demonstrate financial need, and will offer one bursary valued at $1000.

