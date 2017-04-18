40378

Penticton  

Skiers bring home medals

Two Apex Ski Club members earned spots on an international podium last week at the largest youth ski racing event in North America.

Ana Large, representing Team BC1, picked up third-place in the U14 GS race at the 25th annual Whistler Cup, which attracted 440 athletes from 23 different countries. Large finished behind Tessa Foote of Team Ontario 1 (silver) and Noa Szolas of Hungary (gold).

With top 15 finishes in slalom and dual slalom, Large is thrilled with how the week went.

“I was hoping to make the top 10 in the GS race as it’s my specialty and I knew if I skied well that was possible, but I did not anticipate two top 15 results in the SL events,” she said. “It’s a great feeling to know you can compete with top level athletes from around the world.”

Heming Sola of Summerland took gold in the U14 slalom, silver in the dual slalom, and 6th in GS.

High-level international competition on home soil is a rare, and valuable thing, according to Whistler Cup administrator Christine Cogger, “normally you would expect that to have this level of competition, they would have to travel to either Europe or South America.”

