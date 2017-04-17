40744
Elderly couple flips car

A single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Kaleden reportedly involved two seniors whose car flipped into the ditch as they headed toward the South Okanagan from Kelowna.

Bobbie Jo Brucker says she was on the scene after the crash, having pulled over to provide help. Brucker says she is first-aid certified and was able to assist in helping the elderly couple out of the car, where "both (were) trapped in the vehicle upside down."

It's not clear how the crash happened, but Brucker said there was damage to some of the trees in the area where the car flipped into and the roof of the car had been crushed in on one side.

Both were cut up on their hands and faces, but Brucker says both were responsive during the rescue. The man, however, appeared to be less injured than the woman.

The couple, in their late-70s or early-80s, were extracted from the car with no use of the jaws of life, put on body boards and sent to hospital, according to Brucker, who called it a successful operation.

Brucker, herself, was there by chance, noting that she was just on an Easter day trip to Grand Forks and happened to pass by the crash on her way back to Penticton.

She said the whole process took about 45 or 50 minutes.

