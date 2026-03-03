Peachland News

Gasthaus on the Lake food drive up 400 per cent over last year

Photo: Jamie Morgan A Peachland restaurant's discount-for-donations campaign has generated more than 1200 discount cards.

A Peachland restaurant saw this year's foodbank fundraiser jump by 400 per cent over last year.

Gasthaus on the Lake launched its second food bank drive in November, offering diners a 20 per cent discount on their entire bill, including alcohol, in exchange for non-perishable food donations.

The fundraiser ran until the end of February, and according to organizer Jamie Morgan, marketing manager for Gasthaus on the Lake, is was "very successful."

"Over 1,200 discount cards were given out between the COFB locations, with the Summerland Food Bank and the Gasthaus collecting for the Peachland Food Bank.

"Redemption was up over 400 per cent from last year and we discounted a total of $7,049.25 off our guests' bills that redeemed the discount cards between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28," Morgan says.