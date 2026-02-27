Peachland News

Peachland sticking for now with afternoon council meetings

Sticking with early meetings

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland municipal hall

A potential candidate in Peachland’s upcoming byelection backed out because of council’s meeting times.

Coun. Terry Condon didn’t name the wannabe contender, but raised the point as council considered whether to stick with 3 p.m. start times for regular council meetings, held on two Tuesdays most months.

Last May, councillors voted to move the meetings from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. on a trial basis.

“Administration has not observed any significant change in public attendance at regular council meetings as a result of the revised start time. Online viewership has also remained generally consistent,” a report to council said.

Condon suggested council add a sunset clause to the latest motion, so the next council, to be elected in the fall, can change the time if it suits them better. He was told they could do that anyway.

Peachland will have a byelection on March 14 to fill the council position vacated when Keith Thom died in November.