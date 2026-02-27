Peachland News

Peachland limits food trucks on Beach Avenue

Vendor plan scaled back

Photo: Google Street View Beach Avenue and 13th Street in Peachland in an image captured during the summer.

Peachland has backed away from an idea to expand food trucks and mobile vendors at summertime hotspots.

A policy adopted Tuesday, after being pared down at the previous council meeting, will allow vendors at the doggy beach/boat launch, and along the waterfront at Beach and 13th, where the inflatable waterpark and paddleboard rentals operate.

Three licences for vendors and food trucks will be permitted at the dog beach.

Two retail licences and food truck licence will be offered at Beach and 13th. The Wibit waterpark and paddleboard operation will take the retail licences.

The policy also restricts mobile vendors to rentals only — not sales.

A sauna that operated this winter on the beachfront and seemed to be popular will be addressed in a later recommendation, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel told council.

Retail and food operations for special events like the May long weekend car show are handled with special-event licences, council heard.

Coun. Terry Condon noted the rules suggest vendors keep the noise levels down, but don’t enforce it.

“It is a suggestion and we strongly recommend to the vendors that they adhere to these noise levels to avoid any complaints which will affect future applications that they may have,” answered Planning Manager Jared Kassel.