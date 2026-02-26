Peachland News

Plan for Beach Avenue surveillance cameras in Peachland not legal

Photo: Unsplash Stock photo of a security camera.

Peachland’s plans to put surveillance cameras at each end of Beach Avenue would violate privacy regulations, council heard on Tuesday.

“In short … after completing a privacy impact assessment and consulting with the office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, it’s clear that as originally proposed, the program is not compliant with (the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act),” corporate officer Jennifer Sawatzky explained to council.

“The main issue is that the cameras would primarily collect information to support law enforcement investigations, which municipality’s are not authorized to do. Surveillance must have a municipal operational purpose, be proportionate and protect privacy. Continuous broad monitoring for law enforcement purposes does not meet those requirements.

“We can, however, protect our assets. We can protect municipal buildings, especially when there has already been instances or cases of vandalism or other crime at those facilities."

Council’s motion late last year proposed installing cameras that would operate 24 hours a day and record vehicles entering and leaving Peachland. The idea was if crime or mischief happens downtown, the camera footage could be used to find a connected vehicle.

Cameras pointed at municipal properties that are vandalism targets are permitted, Sawatzky said.

“Camera operation should be limited to defined risk periods,” a report to council said.

Sawatzky suggested council instruct her to prepare a report on where additional cameras may be used.

Some councillors seemed to be searching for loopholes in surveillance camera rules, but “as much as we want more, this is all we can get,” said Coun. Alena Glasman.

Peachland has cameras now operating outside of public washrooms, municipal hall, the public works yard, 50-Plus centre and Cousins Park.