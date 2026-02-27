Peachland News

Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services will hold a mock disaster in Peachland

Preparing for the worst

Photo: Kathy Michaels BC Wildfire fights fire on Drought Hill in July 2025.

Peachland is preparing for emergencies.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services team is bringing over 100 volunteers to Peachland

for a mock Muster Exercise between noon and 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28

According to Kari O’Rourke, communications officer with Central Okanagan Emergency Management, events like this one provide ESS volunteers with the opportunity to review and refine plans, prepare for different types of situations, and exercise their skills and training in a simulated environment.



"There will be a scenario, and that will be revealed on the day of the live exercise. So it'll be a really good opportunity for the volunteers to get some experience and make sure that our processes are working appropriately," says O'Rourke.

There are already 130 volunteers registered to help, so organizers are no longer looking for volunteers.

The live event will be located at the Peachland Community Centre, it's just an opportunity for us to make sure that we have the ESS processes working during an actual event," O'Rourke says.

Emergency Support Services provide short-term basic support for people impacted by disasters, like last year's Drought Hill wildfire.

The program is financed by the provincial government and administered by the Central Okanagan Emergency Management Program.