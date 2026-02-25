Peachland News

Road segment to close permanently in Peachland for new fire hall

Photo: District of Peachland A segment of San Clement Avenue in Peachland will be closed to make way for a new fire hall.

One end of San Clemente Avenue will be closed off to make room for a new Peachland firehall.

Council on Tuesday agreed to close the road at the 13th Street end, near Highway 97.

Four lots near that end of the street will be combined to become the new firehall location.

Seven properties will have to exit via 12th Street.

San Clemente resumes a little to the south on the east side of 13th.

As San Clemente is also near the 13th-Highway 97 intersection, the closure will be a safety improvement as well, Planning Director Darin Schaal told council.

“Closure of the intersection would actually improve traffic safety in the area. It is extremely close to Highway 97, which creates some potential conflicts with vehicles as they exit the highway.”

The paperwork to get the job done will cost about $10,000 a report to council said.

Three readings of a road closure bylaw were approved Tuesday. A public notice was issued Wednesday in advance of final approval, set for the March 10 council meeting.

In a 2022 referendum, Peachland residents approved borrowing to $17.5 million to build a new protective services building. Council announced at its previous meeting plans to build a basic firehall would now proceed.