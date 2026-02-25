Peachland News

Peachland wants its own secondary power line

No backup for Peachland?

Photo: BC Hydro West Kelowna's BC Hydro substation.

A second power line crossing Okanagan Lake to serve the Westside will be a welcome addition, Peachland councillors agreed Tuesday, but they wondered why are there no plans for a second line to Peachland.

Councillors were briefed on BC Hydro’s plans to run an underwater transmission line from Fortis’s substation in Kelowna to Hydro’s station in Shannon Lake.

The line would back up a power now coming from Merritt and, theoretically, end the hours-long outages West Kelowna and Peachland seem to endure with some regularity.

An exact underwater route must still be determined, Hydro officials told council. The project would be scheduled for completion around 2032.

An open house on the project is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. today at the Shannon Lake Golf Course.

“Once the line in 2032 is connected to the Shannon Lake substation, that’s all fine and dandy, but then it stops,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel “And we come after that, Peachland-Summerland. What are the plans if something happens on our line if we only have one line coming in? What happens then if that line is disturbed?”

The line crossing the lake will be a transmission line. The line to Peachland is a distribution line — different projects, the Hydro folks explained.

“The lines that come into Peachland are distribution lines. They’re smaller capacity lines. So if there’s a disturbance on one of those lines, then that’s just a matter of the Westbank crew to respond to restore power. It’s not connected at all to this transmission project” said Dag Sharman.

Van Minsel understood that, but was still concerned there’s no backup for Peachland.

“Look at putting in a second line that could be used in case the other one fails because we are growing as a town,” he advised. Our needs are going up. We have some projects in the next 10-15 years coming to fruition. We will need way more power.

“Shannon Lake, that’s all fine, but we’re still in the same situation we were 20 years ago.”

Coun. David Collins was among those suggesting Peachland might need more power in the future.

Sharman said he’s consulted with experts and “Peachland has sufficient capacity,” but he promised to get some information for council.

As for concerns a plug could be pulled on plans for a second line as they had in the past, CEO Jessica McDonald said: “It’s funded by BC Hydro ratepayers. It’s part of our 10-year capital plan.”