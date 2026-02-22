Peachland News

Peachland couple caught up in 'war zone' in Puerto Vallarta

'It's absolutely terrifying'

An Okanagan couple is caught up in the middle of what feels like a “war zone” in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Sunday.

Vehicles and buildings have been set on fire in Puerto Vallarta and other areas of Mexico Sunday morning after the Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in an operation, as reported by the Associated Press.

Peachland residents Chad and Jennifer Gautron woke Sunday morning to plumes of black smoke across Puerto Vallarta, and the fires have gotten closer as the day has gone on.

The Gautrons travelled to Puerto Vallarta for a work conference last week, staying in the Hotel Zone, but the couple moved to the city's Romantic Zone Saturday after the conference ended.

They've now found themselves in what Jennifer described as feeling “like a war zone.”

“We thought it was fireworks, which was kind of odd ... so we opened our patio door to have a look and next thing you know there's black smoke [rising] from everywhere,” Chad said.

“We could tell it was really bad, we saw the gas station was on fire.”

The couple counted five burning vehicles in the block around their apartment building and a OXXO convenience store across the street was set ablaze just minutes before the Gautrons spoke with Castanet.

“They have buses blocking the streets so no one can get in and spike belts,” Jennifer said. “It's like a war zone, the sky is just black. It's absolutely terrifying.”

The staff at the apartment building have told residents to stay inside, but they've been unable to get any more information.

Global Affairs Canada has updated its travel advisory for Puerto Vallarta, noting “criminal groups have set up roadblocks with burning vehicles in several cities in Jalisco State” and “there have been shootouts with security forces and explosions.”

The advisory says a “shelter in place” order is in effect in Puerto Vallarta and all taxi and rideshare services have been suspended.

Air Canada posted to social media that they've “temporarily suspended operations” in the city due to the “ongoing security situation," and advised people not to go to the airport.

The Gautrons said they haven't seen any planes coming in or out of the airport in recent hours. They're scheduled to fly out of Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 27, but they're not sure what the next few days will look like.