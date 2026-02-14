Peachland News

Peachland's new fire hall design will be 'simplified' to save money

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland's current fire hall

Peachland says it will bargain hunting as it embarks on the construction of a new fire hall now that it has dropped its plans to push out a local church.

Peachland council unanimously agreed this week to stop expropriation efforts of the Baptist Church. The municipality has previously said it needed the property to build a larger protective services building via a private-public mixed-use partnership.

In a news release Friday, the district revealed that a preliminary bid process in December for a public-private partnership shows that “current market circumstances do not make a project like this viable at this time.”

“We are very pleased with the pre-qualification process, in that it was robust and thorough and answered the questions that we needed answered,” said Mayor Van Minsel.

“We now know, at this time, a private-public partnership is just not going to work, but we had to explore higher uses for that valuable gateway area. I know I speak for all of council that we are happy to allay the concerns of the supporters of the Peachland Baptist Church and we commend its representatives for their patience and professionalism as we navigated these waters.”

The new standalone fire hall will be built on a land assembly on San Clemente Avenue adjacent to 13th Street.

In 2022, Peachland residents approved a referendum to borrow $17.5 million for the construction of a new fire hall. Since then, the district purchased property at 4223 San Clemente Avenue, adjacent to the municipally owned parcel at the corner of San Clemente Avenue and 13th Street for the project.

“After the referendum, general construction costs escalated rapidly due to volatile market conditions,” said the district news release.

“In order to make up for the unexpected funding shortfall, the district examined opportunities for a public-private-partnership through a market sounding and request for qualifications Process.”

The municipality will now pursue a “simplified” fire hall design.

That means cost-saving construction methods like prefabricated steel structures.

The district says it has also applied for a $7M grant from the Union of BC Municipalities to help fund the project, which will be designed to “meet regulatory requirements and allow the facility to grow as resources allow.”