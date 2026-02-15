Peachland News

Voting dates set for Peachland byelection

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland municipal hall

Two days of advance voting have been set in Peachland’s coming by-election.

Advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre on March 4 and 11.

General voting day is set for March 14 at the same location with the same hours.

The by-election is taking place to fill the seat of Keith Thom, who died last year. The district initially sought permission from the province to not hold a byelection, because the next general election will be held in October, but was denied.

Five candidates have now stepped forward to seek a seven-month term at the council table in Peachland: Ali Bani-Sadr, Eric Hall, George McFarlane, Chris Richardson and Nick Walsh.

