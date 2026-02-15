Voting dates set for Peachland byelection

Peachland News
Two days of advance voting have been set in Peachland’s coming by-election.
Advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre on March 4 and 11.
General voting day is set for March 14 at the same location with the same hours.
The by-election is taking place to fill the seat of Keith Thom, who died last year. The district initially sought permission from the province to not hold a byelection, because the next general election will be held in October, but was denied.
Five candidates have now stepped forward to seek a seven-month term at the council table in Peachland: Ali Bani-Sadr, Eric Hall, George McFarlane, Chris Richardson and Nick Walsh.
Contact information and websites for some of the candidates are here.
