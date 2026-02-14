Peachland News

Peachland nixes expansion of food truck program

Photo: Unsplash Peachland cancelled the expansion of food truck program is response to concerns from residents and businesses.

A controversy was averted at Peachland council this week.

A proposed new outdoor vending and food truck policy was likely to cause spark objections — particularly over a plan to allow a mobile vendor and food truck on a trial basis at the north end of Beach Avenue, near Todd Road.

Councillors had a number of letters — mostly objecting — in their agenda packages citing that location.

But before debate could get started, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel offered an amended policy that would remove vendors from that location and Heritage Park downtown, and cancel a proposed vendor increase near Beach Avenue and 13th Street.

Councillors all had something to say, but were all in favour of the mayor’s proposal.

“We’re generally in agreement,” said Coun. Terry Condon, who proposed deferring Van Minsel’s motion to next meeting so it could be put into writing. The motion passed.

“Over the past five or seven years, we’ve put enough effort into trying to make, particularly, food trucks work in this town and clearly, they don’t,” Condon added.

The proposed policy now will allow a retail vendor and food truck at the doggy beach, and potentially a food truck at Beach and 13th. Those locations were previously approved for vendors.

Beach and 13th is where paddle board rentals and the Wibit water playground are located.

Bliss Bakery, in a letter to council, raised several concerns about having food trucks across from the bakery.

The Peachland chamber, in a letter, said mobile food trucks should not operate near any existing businesses “that offer similar products.”

Residents in the Todd Road area were concerned about bringing commercial operations into their residential area. Municipal staff thought increased summertime traffic warranted it.

Brian Hughes in Lakeshore Gardens liked the idea that he could grab a bite on his way home, but Beverley von Zielonka thought the “pristine beach” wasn’t the right spot for retail outlets. Mark Blaney was “firmly” against the idea as well.

Rose and Gary Kohlsmith wrote that “vending trucks are an illogical idea in a residential area,” adding “generator noise, music, conversations and late-night activity would be a problem.”

Gord and Lorena Hurtubise were worried about already-increasing congestion.