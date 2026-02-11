Peachland News

Peachland drops plans to displace church for new fire hall

Church won't get displaced

Photo: Pat Bulmer The current Peachland fire hall.

Peachland is no longer going after part of the Baptist Church property to build a new fire hall.

Following a closed-door council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel also announced a request for proposals will be issued to build a basic fire hall.

In a 2022 referendum, Peachland residents approved borrowing up to $17.5 million to build a new protective services building at 13th Street and San Clemente Avenue.

Since then, with concerns that won’t be enough money for the project, the municipality has been floating the idea of a private-public mixed-use partnership.

The municipality also declared, controversially, it might need some of the neighbouring church’s property — over the church’s objections.

Those objections finally prevailed.

“Council hereby notifies the Peachland Baptist Church that after meeting with their representatives, council respects their wishes and municipal acquisition of their property is no longer being considered,” Mayor Patrick Van Minsel announced at the opening of Tuesday’s regular council meeting, which followed a closed-door session.

“Council directs administration to proceed immediately with an RFP (request for proposals) to design a basic firehall on district-owned property … while awaiting UBCM’s decision on Peachland’s $7-million grant application to the Canada Community Building Fund,” the mayor continued.

There was no elaboration, but it sounds like the mixed-use idea is no longer in the running.