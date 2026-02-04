Peachland News

Peachland is named Canada's Kindest Community, wins $100K

Photo: Madison Reeve Peachland was named Canada's Kindest Community on Wednesday.

Following a nationwide search, Peachland, B.C. has been named Canada’s Kindest Community.

That means the Central Okanagan Foundation is being awarded $100,000 by Coca-Cola and Coke Canada Bottling, via Community Foundations of Canada, to support Peachland needs.

“Canada’s Kindest Community is a powerful and inspirational platform which recognizes and celebrates the incredible humanity of Canadians coast-to-coast-to-coast,” Tony Chow, president of Coke Canada Bottling, said in a media release.

“From Colinet, NL, to Chemainus, BC, and Iqaluit in NU, we received thousands of submissions - many of which were deeply personal nominations and many more were focused on the acts of neighbours and community groups. Each one was meaningful. Together, they show that kindness is contagious, and alive and well in communities across Canada.”

For Peachland, it was stories of residents’ generosity that clinched the win. Those included tales of people opening their homes to those displaced during local wildfires, as well as nominations highlighting community organizations including the Peachland Wellness Centre and the Community Food Bank, both of which rely heavily on volunteers.

“Peachland is a community that shows up for one another, and that generosity is something we see every day,” Abbie Norrish, interim managing director at the Central Okanagan Foundation, said in a media release.

“Being recognized nationally through Coca-Cola’s Canada’s Kindest Community initiative is something to celebrate, and this $100,000 gives us an exciting opportunity to work with the community to build on the connections and care that already make Peachland such a special place.”

Now in its second year, Canada’s Kindest Community saw a surge in participation, nearly doubling submissions. This year’s entries shared diverse, heartfelt, and inspiring acts of kindness, showing how Canadian communities thrive coast-to-coast.

The top 10 communities with the highest number of valid nominations per capita were shortlisted for Canada’s Kindest Community.

A judging panel—comprised of representatives from the 2024 winning community of Jarvis, Ontario; Coca-Cola; Coke Canada Bottling; Community Foundations of Canada; and an independent third party—then selected this year’s winner.